Left Menu

Japan's new Prime Minister visits crippled Fukushima Nuclear Plant

Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida travelled on Sunday to the defunct Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in the country's quake-and-tsunami-hit northeast.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 17-10-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 11:50 IST
Japan's new Prime Minister visits crippled Fukushima Nuclear Plant
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], October 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida travelled on Sunday to the defunct Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in the country's quake-and-tsunami-hit northeast. This is the former foreign minister's first trip to the crisis area since he was sworn in as Japan's 100th prime minister in early October. He arrived in the area on Saturday.

"The power plant's complete decommissioning is a must if we want to rebuild the region, so I want to see you building a confidential relationship with the locals as you carry on with the work," Kishida told the Fukushima operator TEPCO. The prime minister laid flowers at a shrine honouring victims of the 2011 disaster in the town of Namie, not far from the crippled nuclear plant. The catastrophe killed more than 15,000 people, displaced thousands more and caused a meltdown at the power plant. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021