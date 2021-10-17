Left Menu

Soyuz spacecraft with first feature film crew in space return to Earth: Roscosmos

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying the film crew of "The Challenge," the first professional feature film in space, has landed in Kazakhstan, Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 17-10-2021 12:26 IST
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Russian film director Klim Shipenko. (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], October 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying the film crew of "The Challenge," the first professional feature film in space, has landed in Kazakhstan, Russian space agency Roscosmos said. "TOUCHDOWN! Welcome home, @novitskiy_iss, Klim and Julia!" Roscosmos said on Twitter, where the landing was broadcast live on Sunday morning.

Russian actress Yulia Peresild and movie director Klim Shipenko arrived on the International Space Station (ISS) on October 5 to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge." Peresild and Shipenko arrived back to Earth together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy at 07:35 Moscow time on Sunday (04:35 GMT). According to Roscosmos, the three are feeling well. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

