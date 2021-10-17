Left Menu

Dengue cases rising in Pakistan

A record number of dengue cases have been reported in the Pakistani capital, a worrisome scenario for the government and for people in the country the ongoing pandemic, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-10-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 12:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A record number of dengue cases have been reported in the Pakistani capital, a worrisome scenario for the government and for people in the country the ongoing pandemic, reported local media. Dr Zaeem Zia, District Health Officer (DHO) said that in the last 24 hours, 152 new cases emerged in Islamabad, taking the tally to 1,801. On October 13, the capital had reported 125 cases, according to Dawn.

Zia emphasised that 84 cases were reported from the rural areas and 68 reported from the urban areas. Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz slammed the Imran Khan-led government for their mishandling of dengue fever in the country.

"The entire world is facing coronavirus, but now because of their [government's] incompetence, people are dying of dengue," Maryam said, adding, "There is no one here like Shehbaz Sharif who used to visit hospitals," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

