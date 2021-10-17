Left Menu

Communal violence: Bangladesh police file 3 cases against 4,000 named, unnamed people

Bangladesh police booked over 4,000 named and unnamed people across three police stations for communal clashes in Dhaka after Friday prayers.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 17-10-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 13:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh police booked over 4,000 named and unnamed people across three police stations for communal clashes in Dhaka after Friday prayers. Police charged them with vandalism, assaulting security personnel's, and obstruction of government duty, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The three cases were filed by police with Paltan, Ramna, and Chawkbazar police stations. Officer-in-Charge Md Salauddin Mia of Paltan police station said the case was filed with the names of 11 people, along with about 2000-2500 unnamed people. So far, five arrests have been made in connection with this case, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Officer-in-Charge Md Monirul Islam of Ramna model police station said the case named 10 people while the number of unnamed is between 1400-1500. Ten people have already been arrested in the case, the Bangladeshi publication reported. Inspector (Investigation) of Chawkbazar police station Taslima Akhter said the police station registered a case accusing five arrested people and another 35-40 unnamed people, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The clashes between police and protesters took place over the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue in Cumilla. Friday's clashes erupted at Kakrail Nightingale crossing and Bijoynagar areas as Muslim devotees brought out a procession in protest against the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Cumilla, for which very little evidence has emerged, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The devotees brought out the procession after coming out of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after the weekly Jummah prayers. Another separate procession was brought out in Chawkbazar the same day after Jummah prayers. It too clashed with police trying to obstruct them, reported Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

