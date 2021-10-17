Left Menu

Serbia gets another batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

A further batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has arrived in Serbia, the minister in charge of innovation and technology said Sunday.

Belgrade [Serbia], October 17 (ANI/Sputnik): A further batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has arrived in Serbia, the minister in charge of innovation and technology said Sunday. "More doses of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Serbia overnight," Nenad Popovic said in a statement.

The batch includes the first and second doses of the two-component vaccine against COVID-19. More than a million people in the country of nearly 7 million have contracted COVID-19 and 9,000 died since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Balkan nation began industrial production of the Sputnik V vaccine for domestic use in June. Popovic said Serbia had produced 1.5 million doses, with 2.5 million more to come by the end of the year. (ANI/Sputnik)

