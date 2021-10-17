Left Menu

Philippines logs 6,913 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,720,368

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,913 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 2,720,368.

Manila [Philippines], October 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,913 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 2,720,368. The DOH also reported that 95 more people died from COVID-19 complications in the country, bringing the overall death toll to 40,675.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded a daily rise of fewer than 8,000 cases since Wednesday, while people were urged to remain vigilant against the coronavirus to prevent a new wave of infections. The DOH reported the highest ever daily tally on September 11, at 26,303 cases. The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 20.5 million people for COVID-19 since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

