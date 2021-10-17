Left Menu

Turkey's dubious commitment to Paris Climate Agreement

The Turkish parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement earlier this month making it the last G20 country to do so, after holding off for years due to what it saw as injustices in its responsibilities as part of the agreement.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 17-10-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 15:44 IST
Turkey's dubious commitment to Paris Climate Agreement
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The Turkish parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement earlier this month making it the last G20 country to do so, after holding off for years due to what it saw as injustices in its responsibilities as part of the agreement. Nearly 353 members of Turkey's parliament on October 6 ratified the agreement unanimously, a media report said.

Ankara --which has been a signatory to the Paris agreement since April 2016 -- had not ratified the deal, arguing that it should not be considered a developed country as part of the agreement, said an opinion piece by Sergio Restelli for InsideOver. Turkey was ratifying the deal as a developing country and would implement it as long as it did not "harm its right to economic and social development," a statement approved by parliament read.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) currently lists Turkey in the Annex I group, described as industrialised countries. However, Ankara has sent a proposal to UNFCCC Secretariat in Bonn to have its name removed from the Annex I list. Restelli further mentioned that when Turkey became a party to UNFCCC, the first thing it did was to boost coal production through royalties. And when it became party to Kyoto Protocol, Turkey started the electricity generation model through royalties. Thus, it has invented a model as, "Climate Change Model with Royalties".

Ankara has always seen the climate as money. It has followed a policy of more or less, "Let me change the climate and get paid for it." In 2011, development banks spent 90 per cent of their climate funds on, hydroelectric power plants (HEPPs). Hopefully, Turkey will be a party to the Paris Agreement. Thus, it will have a $3 billion loan. The money that should be allocated for the prevention of climate change will be channelled to the Kanal Istanbul project.

Restelli further said in his opinion piece for InsideOver that more funds will be raised through price increases. The untold story of the Paris Agreement may be considered a drama. It has money and loans, asphalt, concrete, coal-oil-gas, even air conditioning units and hydroelectric power plants. But you cannot find the trace of people or the climate conservation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021