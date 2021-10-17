Left Menu

Protest over Hoshab killings continues on streets of Quetta

A large number of Baloch activists, members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee and students have taken the streets of Quetta to protest against the Hoshab killings.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 17-10-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 15:58 IST
Hoshab killings: Protest with the bodies of slain children continues in the streets of Quetta. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A large number of Baloch activists, members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, and students have taken the streets of Quetta to protest against the Hoshab killings. Supporting the demands of the slain children's family, the Baloch Yakjehti committee announced that they will be protesting in Quetta, Karachi, Turbat, and other parts of Balochistan and demand justice for slain children Allah Buksh and Sharatoon.

On October 17, students began their protest outside Balochistan University and closed the Saryan road for traffic. Protesters have been demanding the immediate removal of frontier corps from Balochistan and the arrest of personnel involved in Hoshab killings. Naku Mehrab, an elderly person and head of the victim's family, in a short video statement said that "We are constantly being harassed at FC check posts, if someone goes to collect woods the FC asks them where are they going and where they are coming from."

Naku Mehrab also said that "Our children and women are getting killed from the same check post. The administration Deputy Commissioner has tried to end our protest by bribing us with 2 million rupees and with an acre of land." Naku Mehrab also said that "We will not end our sit-in until the FIR against FC is lodged."

Baloch social media activists have also been supporting the demands of the family and have been campaigning against the FC violence and asking for justice for slain children. On the other hand, the Balochistan government representative has been saying that they have spoken to the victims' families and they have listened to the family demands and they will fulfill the legitimate demands.

In contrast to the statement issued by the government officials, the protesters and family members have refused such negotiations and warned the government that if their demands are not fulfilled then their only option is to March towards Islamabad with the bodies of slain children.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

