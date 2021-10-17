Left Menu

Five killed in road accident in Afghanistan's Kapisa province

As many as five people lost their lives in a car accident in the eastern Kapisa province of Afghanistan, a media report said on Sunday.

ANI | Kapisa | Updated: 17-10-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 16:59 IST
Five commuters were killed and another was injured when their car plunged into a ravine and turned upside down in Shikhan Daraghous of Nijrab district on Saturday, Xinhua reported citing an official who declined to be named.

Local villagers confirmed the accident, saying the commuters were all Afghans who were sightseeing in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

