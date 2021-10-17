China reports 19 imported COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland reported 19 imported COVID-19 cases and one locally-transmitted infection on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Chinese mainland reported 19 imported COVID-19 cases and one locally-transmitted infection on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported. China's National Health Commission on Sunday said in its daily report, the newly-added local case was reported in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
There were no new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19, the commission said. Local media reports said the global COVID-19 pandemic remains at a high level, and the risk of imported cases continues to exist in China. (ANI)
