China reports 19 imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 19 imported COVID-19 cases and one locally-transmitted infection on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 17-10-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 17:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese mainland reported 19 imported COVID-19 cases and one locally-transmitted infection on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported. China's National Health Commission on Sunday said in its daily report, the newly-added local case was reported in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

There were no new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19, the commission said. Local media reports said the global COVID-19 pandemic remains at a high level, and the risk of imported cases continues to exist in China. (ANI)

