Uzbek logistics center receives nearly 100 tonnes of UN humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], October 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The Termez Cargo Center in Uzbekistan received from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) a total of 96 tonnes of humanitarian aid destined for Afghanistan, the director of the cargo center Nodirbek Jalilov told Sputnik. "The total volume of delivered cargo is 96 tonnes, these are essential items," Jalilov said.

He noted that the list of aid delivered included blankets, tents and plastic cutlery. The aid will be then transported to Afghanistan via the Termez-Hairatan border which is located less than 1.24 miles from the cargo center.

Since the start of October, Jailov told Sputnik, around 40 railroad cars of food had arrived to Termez for Afghanistan via the UN World Food Program. This food was then transported to the Termez-Hairatan border via trucks. Earlier this week, the UN announced that its refugee agency will send three planes with humanitarian aid for Afghanistan via Termez. The first aircraft landed on October 15 and two more were expected to land this weekend. (ANI/Sputnik)

