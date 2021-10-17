Helicopter crash kills three in Germany: report

Berlin [Germany], October 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Three people were killed in a helicopter crash in southern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, German media FOCUS Online reported on Sunday.

According to a local police spokesman, it is not known if there are people missing. The cause of the crash is not clear at the moment, the report said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)