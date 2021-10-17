EAM Jaishankar visits WWI cemetery in Jerusalem, pays homage to Indian soldiers

Left Menu

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday visited the Indian cemetery in Jerusalem and paid homage to the Indian soldiers who died during World War I.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 17-10-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday visited the Indian cemetery in Jerusalem and paid homage to the Indian soldiers who died during World War I. Jaishankar arrived in Israel on Sunday on a three-day visit. He is scheduled to hold talks with Israel's top leadership.

"Visited the Indian Cemetery at Talpiot as my first engagement in Jerusalem. Paid homage to the brave Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during World War I," Jaishankar tweeted. This ongoing visit is Jaishankar's first to the country as the External Affairs Minister.

After reaching Israel, the minister wrote on Twitter: "Shalom Israel! Arrived on my first visit as External Affairs Minister. Looking forward to a great visit." During his three-day visit, Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Israel Yair Lapid and will also call on Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel in July. Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Jaishankar will interact with the Indian-origin Jewish community in Israel, Indologists, Indian students who are currently pursuing their education in Israeli universities, and business people, including from the hi-tech industries.

The visit will also be an occasion to pay tribute to the valiant Indian soldiers who laid their lives in the region, especially during the First World War. 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

