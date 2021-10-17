Left Menu

Former US President Clinton discharged from hospital

Former US President Bill Clinton, who had been hospitalised in California for infection, was discharged on Sunday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 21:34 IST
Former US President Clinton discharged from hospital
Former US President Bill Clinton (File Photo/Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Former US President Bill Clinton, who had been hospitalised in California for infection, was discharged on Sunday. "President Clinton was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center today," said a statement from Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, who has overseen the former president's medical treatment.

Dr Amin, the medical director of the University of California's Irvine Medical Center, said that the former US president's temperature and white blood cell count returned to normal. "His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics. On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine's Medical Center, we were honoured to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress," the doctor's statement said.

Clinton, 75, has been hospitalised in California for sepsis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

