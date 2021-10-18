Left Menu

School shooting occurs near Russian city of Perm

A shooting has occurred in a school in the suburbs of the Russian city of Perm, local emergency information services told Sputnik.

ANI | Perm | Updated: 18-10-2021 10:32 IST
Perm [Russia], October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): A shooting has occurred in a school in the suburbs of the Russian city of Perm, local emergency information services told Sputnik.

"Yes, there was a shooting at a school. We are not releasing any more information," the Oktyabrsky District emergency information service said.

In September, six people were killed and dozens were injured when a student opened fire at Perm State University. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

