S. Korea: '1GB in 10 seconds' Samsung Electronics sets new record for 5G upload speed

Seoul [South Korea], October 18 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics has set a world record for upload speed using 5G mobile communication technology. Samsung Electronics announced on October 15 that it recorded the 5G upload speed of 711 Mbps at the recent trial conducted together with mobile carrier Verizon and telecommunication technology company Qualcomm in Plano, Texas, the U.S.

This speed can upload a 1GB (gigabit) video file in 10 seconds. Compared to the existing download speed, it is about twice as fast. It has doubled the existing upload bandwidth of 200 MHz by applying carrier aggregation technology that uses more than two frequency bands to the Samsung Electronics' mm-wave compact macro equipment and made it possible to upload fast by applying MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) technologies that utilise multiple antennas at the same time.

Samsung Electronics said this technology enables to take and upload high-quality videos to the cloud and SNS anytime, anywhere. In particular, various content can be produced and spread by easily sharing vivid videos taken at concerts and sports stadiums. Also, it can easily share high-volume data and hold a high-resolution video conference, making it easy to work from home.

In addition, Samsung said that since high-resolution video upload is possible, it can be widely used in 5G services for enterprises such as defect detection process by using image analysis AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology. "Through the collaboration with Qualcomm and Verizon, we will able to provide differentiated 5G experiences and deliver more immersive mobile services for users," said Junehee Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. "By developing new technologies and collaborating, we will drive various 5G technology breakthroughs that will transform people and enterprises' communication environment," added Lee.

"We are speeding up millimetre wave investment as a critical differentiator that can quickly acquire mid-band 5G coverage and provide new experiences and solutions to people and companies," said Adam Koeppe, Senior Vice President of Technology Planning for Verizon. "Currently, we have over 30,000 cell sites for mmWave, and are planning to expand our investment further," said Koeppe. "Enhancing upload speeds shows the new possibilities of 5G mmWave, which will be used in transit hubs, downtown areas, shopping malls and ultra-high-speed internet service," said Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager for 5G business at Qualcomm. "Our collaboration with Samsung and Verizon is the best practice of efforts to commercialize 5G mmWave and secure new user experiences."

At this trial, Samsung Electronics' 28GHz-band 5G cell site, 2.1GHz-band 4G cell site, and vCore (virtualized core) were used. The upload speed was measured by a test smartphone device with Qualcomm gen 4.0 mmWave 5G modem-RF system (Snapdragon® X65). (ANI/Global Economic)

