Left Menu

S Korea: Yanolja to acquire Interpark 'to target global tourism market'

South Korea's largest travel tech startup Yanolja has announced that it will acquire the e-commerce businesses of Interpark to target the global tourism market.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 18-10-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 11:40 IST
S Korea: Yanolja to acquire Interpark 'to target global tourism market'
Yanolja signed an agreement to acquire a 70 percent stake in Interpark's e-commerce businesses such as travel, concerts, shopping, and books for 294 billion won.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], October 18 (ANI/Global Economic): South Korea's largest travel tech startup Yanolja has announced that it will acquire the e-commerce businesses of Interpark to target the global tourism market. Yanolja signed an agreement to acquire a 70 percent stake in Interpark's e-commerce businesses such as travel, concerts, shopping, and books for 294 billion won.

Yanolja said, "This acquirement is meaningful in actively targeting the global tourism market dominated by foreign platform companies as a domestic company." The two companies are planning to cooperate to strengthen the competitiveness and advancement of domestic and global leisure industry. In particular, Yanolja will expand its global business by actively responding to changes in the global tourism market, which will become more competitive in the post-pandemic era. In addition, it is going to expand various cooperation and support programs that help the win-win growth of the domestic travel industry.

Yanolja has been conducting global businesses focusing on SaaS (Software as a Service) technology. Based on its understanding of the market and solution technology, it has been competing with leading tourism companies and showing outstanding results in the global hotel solution market. Through this acquisition, Yanolja is expected to have more differentiated competitiveness in usability, such as interconnecting its SaaS with foreign tourism platforms.

Meanwhile, Interpark named NH Investment & Securities as its M&A advisory, and has been pushing the sales of shares, including shares of CEO Lee Ki-hyung, the largest shareholder. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021