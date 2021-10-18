Left Menu

UNICEF concerned over 'grave child rights violations' in Afghanistan

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern over a rise in what it termed "grave child rights violations" in Afghanistan and said children must not pay for this conflict with their childhood.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 18-10-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 12:06 IST
United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern over a rise in what it termed "grave child rights violations" in Afghanistan and said children must not pay for this conflict with their childhood. In a tweet, UNICEF Afghanistan highlighted the killed of two 17-year boys in a recent blast at a Shia mosque in Kandahar.

The explosion rocked the mosque killing over 60 people and injuring more than 80. Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) took the responsibility for the blast. On its Telegram channel, ISIS-K said that the attack and twin blasts were carried out by them, reported Khaama Press. "Two 17yo boys were reportedly killed when a mosque in #Kandahar was attacked during Friday prayers. UNICEF is deeply concerned about a rise in grave child rights violations in Afghanistan. Children must be protected. Children must not pay for this conflict with their childhood," UNICEF Afghanistan tweeted.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) had strongly condemned the 'horrendous terrorist attack' against the Imam Bargah-e-Fatima Mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province and underlined the need to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice. In a statement issued by the UNSC, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. Amid reports of escalating violence in Afghanistan post the Taliban takeover, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) early this month adopted a resolution to install a special rapporteur and a team of experts to monitor human rights. (ANI)

