Left Menu

4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal's Sindhupalchowk

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district on Monday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-10-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:21 IST
4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal's Sindhupalchowk
Representative imavge . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district on Monday. The epicentre of the earthquake lies at the Sindhupalchowk district of Central Nepal, according to Nepal Seismological Centre.

No casualties and damage to properties have been reported yet. Yesterday too, a mild 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's western Gorkha district. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021