Pak policeman killed, several injured after blast near Balochistan University in Quetta

At least one policeman was killed and several other people were injured after a blast took place near Balochistan University at Quetta's Saryab Road, reported Dunya News.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 18-10-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 17:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least one policeman was killed and several other people were injured after a blast took place near Balochistan University at Quetta's Saryab Road, reported Dunya News. The blast took place near a police mobile, while police and rescue officials have started arriving at the scene, said Geo News.

Injured people were taken to Civil Hospital Quetta and Bolan Medical Complex Hospital by rescue members. The investigation is underway to find out the nature of the blast, according to Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

