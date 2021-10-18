Protests against price hike held in Pakistan's Sindh

A large number of protests were held in several towns of Pakistan's Sindh province on Monday following the price hike in petroleum products and wheat flour. Workers of several political parties and members of civil society held a rally in several towns and districts against the increase in petroleum products, Dawn newspaper reported.

Protestors demanded an immediate reversal of the price hikes and said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had been routinely raising prices of petroleum products and edibles since it had come to power. Hitting out at the Imran Khan government over the recent hike in prices of fuel and other utilities, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday had decided to launch a nationwide agitation against the Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The decision was made during a telephonic conversation between leader of opposition Shehhbaz Sharif and PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Samaa TV reported. In addition to the increasing prices of petroleum, the PTI government has also hiked electricity and gas tariffs in the country. This comes as prices of edible oil and ghee have gone up while prices of food items and high energy costs have caused concerns among people in Pakistan, Samaa TV reported.

During the call, Shehbaz and Fazlur Rehman have also agreed that the PDM will organise country-wide demonstrations against the rising inflation in the country. People need to come out on the streets against inflation, unemployment, and economic disaster, the two leaders expressed. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday slammed the Imran Khan government over its "anti-people" policies and promised to continue protesting against the ruling PTI government till it was sent packing.

"I am warning Imran Khan that reverse counting has begun [for this government]," The Express Tribune quoted Bilawal as saying while addressing a rally in Karachi. This comes as opposition parties have demanded immediate withdrawal of unprecedented increase in petroleum prices in Pakistan. Both Pakistan PPP and Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) promised to take to the streets against the price hike but did not give any date for the protest. (ANI)

