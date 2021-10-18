Left Menu

Iran's top commander urges boosting military cooperation with Russia

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said his country is determined to boost military cooperation with Russia, state TV reported on Monday.

Tehran [Iran], October 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said his country is determined to boost military cooperation with Russia, state TV reported on Monday. The new Iranian administration attaches special importance to the East, said Baqeri who arrived in Moscow for an official visit on Sunday.

"We have cooperation with Russia's armed forces and bilateral cooperation has been improved in recent years," he was quoted as saying. Iran has signed agreements with Russia on arms purchases after the termination of a decade-long UN arms embargo on Tehran, which would be discussed during the ongoing visit, he added.

Baqeri's visit to Russia follows his recent trip to Pakistan where the military officials of the two neighbours agreed to boost maritime security cooperation and hold joint naval exercises. (ANI/Xinhua)

