Balochistan may plunge into political uncertainty as ruling party announces to elect new leader

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will elect a new leader of the house in consultation with allied parties following the success of a no-trust motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, which will be tabled in the Balochistan Assembly on October 20, reported local media.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:55 IST
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani. Image Credit: ANI
The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) will elect a new leader of the House in consultation with allied parties following the success of a no-trust motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, which will be tabled in the Balochistan Assembly on October 20, reported local media. Some 11 members from within the provincial ruling party BAP, two Balochistan National Party (Awami) MPAs and one member Pakitan Tehreek-i-Insaf had submitted the notice of a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, said Dawn.

The leaders seem to be confident enough to oust Alyani along with 22 members from the opposition. Some political analysts assert a section from the establishment is supporting their move. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is being seen as the architect of the crisis by the experts.

Sanjrani feels that Alyani has always kept him at an arm's length and never consulted him on matters concerning the province and their party, the Balochistan Awami Party, as well transfer and postings in his hometown district, Chagai, reported Dawn. But he was shrewd enough not to make his grouse public; instead, Sanjrani waited patiently for the right time to strike a lethal blow against Mr Alyani. However, Alyani is confident that he will come out unscathed from the present crisis. He sees himself as the "establishment's darling" and one who has never done anything to rock the boat,

A source close to Alyani said he had neither been asked to step down nor promised that he would continue as chief minister. This is why he is lobbying desperately for votes in Quetta and Islamabad, according to Dawn. (ANI)

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

