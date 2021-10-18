Left Menu

NATO took note of Russia's decision to suspend work of missions, but got no notifications

NATO took note of Russia's decision to suspend the work of the alliance's missions, but has not yet received official notifications, the alliance's spokesperson, Oana Lungescu, told Sputnik.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:45 IST
NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu. (Image credit: Oana Lungescu/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced Russia's retaliatory measures to the expulsion of diplomats from NATO: in addition to suspending the work of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow, its information bureau is also shutting down. The Russian permanent mission to NATO also suspends work from November 1 or a little later. For contacts with Russia, the alliance should now contact the Russian ambassador to Belgium.

"We have taken note of Minister Lavrov's comments to the media, however, we have not received any official communication on the issues he raised," Lungescu said. (ANI/Sputnik)

