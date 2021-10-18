Left Menu

Muraleedharan meets PM Abdalla Hamdok, reiterates India's support to Sudan's transitional government

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Monday met Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of the transitional government of Sudan and reiterated India's support for Sudan's democratic transition and its development.

ANI | Juba | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:05 IST
Muraleedharan meets Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Monday met Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of the transitional government of Sudan and reiterated India's support for Sudan's democratic transition and its development. "Had a fruitful and constructive discussion with H.E. Mr Abdalla Hamdok, PM of Transitional Government of Sudan. Discussions provided further strong impetus to our already existing strong ties. Reiterated our support for Sudan's democratic transition and its development," Muraleedharan tweeted.

Muraleedharan also met with Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Foreign Minister of Sudan and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations. "Held a constructive meeting with H.E. Dr. Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, FM of Sudan. Reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and deliberated on the ways to further broaden and deepen the ties," he tweeted.

Muraleedharan is on a two-nation visit to Sudan and South Sudan. It will be his first visit to both countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday. Over the years, India has been at the forefront in the capacity building of the youth of Sudan and South Sudan. A sizeable number of students from the two countries have been studying in institutions across India. India has deep-rooted cultural and people to people ties with Sudan and South Sudan, said the ministry. (ANI)

