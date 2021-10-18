Left Menu

Nigerian security forces kill 10 gunmen in NW state

Nigerian security forces have killed 10 armed bandits and rescued one civilian in a recent operation against the hideouts of bandits in the northwest state Kaduna, an official said on Monday.

Updated: 18-10-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Nigeria

Lagos [Nigeria] October 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Nigerian security forces have killed 10 armed bandits and rescued one civilian in a recent operation against the hideouts of bandits in the northwest state Kaduna, an official said on Monday. Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs in the state, said in a statement that Nigerian security forces engaged a group of heavily armed bandits in a gun duel at a village on the outskirts of Fatika town in the Giwa local government area, during a recent operation against the hideouts of bandits in the state.

"In the course of the gun duel, 10 of the bandits were eliminated while several others escaped with gunshot injuries," Aruwan said. The troops also rescued one civilian abducted and held by the bandits, he said.

Aruwan said the Kaduna government commended the security forces for taking out the notorious bandits and wished the troops more success in the ongoing operations across the state. The northern region of the most populous African country has witnessed unabated gunmen attacks which have left hundreds dead in recent years. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

