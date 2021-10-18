Left Menu

China asks Japan to make clean break with militarism over Yasukuni Shrine

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Japan should be prudent about its words and actions on historical issues such as the Yasukuni Shrine and make a clean break with militarism, reported Xinhua.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:59 IST
China asks Japan to make clean break with militarism over Yasukuni Shrine
Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Japan should be prudent about its words and actions on historical issues such as the Yasukuni Shrine and make a clean break with militarism, reported Xinhua. Zhao Lijian -- during a daily news briefing here on Monday -- made this remark in response to a question on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sending a ritual offering to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine. The shrine honours 14 convicted Class-A Japanese war criminals from World War II, according to Xinhua.

Stressing that Japan's recent move on the Yasukuni Shrine issue once again reflects "its wrong attitude" towards its history of aggression, Zhao said that "in regard to this China has lodged solemn representations" through the diplomatic channel. He also emphasised that Tokyo should earnestly abide by its statements and promises of facing up to and reflecting upon its history of aggression.

Urging Japan to be cautious in its words and deeds on historical issues such as the Yasukuni Shrine, Zhao said that Tokyo should make a clean break with militarism, and take concrete actions to win the trust of its Asian neighbours and the international community, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021