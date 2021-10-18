Left Menu

Singapore reports 2,553 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 2,553 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally in the country to 150,731.

Singapore reported 2,553 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally in the country to 150,731. Of the new cases, 2,008 were in the community, 544 were in migrant worker dormitories and one was an imported case, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

A total of 1,714 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 337 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 67 in critical condition in the intensive care units, said the MOH. Six more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 239, the ministry said.

