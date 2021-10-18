Left Menu

At least 11 killed, 12 injured as bus falls into Gorge in Central Ecuador

A passenger bus fell off a road into a gorge in central Ecuador, killing 11 people and injuring 12 others, national media reported on Monday.

ANI | Quito | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Quito [Ecuador], October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): A passenger bus fell off a road into a gorge in central Ecuador, killing 11 people and injuring 12 others, national media reported on Monday.

The vehicle fell onto rocks from a height of 100 meters (328 feet) in the province of Chimborazo overnight, El Comercio newspaper said, citing emergency services.

The causes of the accident are still being investigated. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

