At least 11 killed, 12 injured as bus falls into Gorge in Central Ecuador

Quito [Ecuador], October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): A passenger bus fell off a road into a gorge in central Ecuador, killing 11 people and injuring 12 others, national media reported on Monday.

The vehicle fell onto rocks from a height of 100 meters (328 feet) in the province of Chimborazo overnight, El Comercio newspaper said, citing emergency services.

The causes of the accident are still being investigated. (ANI/Sputnik)

