At least 11 killed, 12 injured as bus falls into Gorge in Central Ecuador
ANI | Quito | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:10 IST
Quito [Ecuador], October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): A passenger bus fell off a road into a gorge in central Ecuador, killing 11 people and injuring 12 others, national media reported on Monday.
The vehicle fell onto rocks from a height of 100 meters (328 feet) in the province of Chimborazo overnight, El Comercio newspaper said, citing emergency services.
The causes of the accident are still being investigated. (ANI/Sputnik)
