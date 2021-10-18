Left Menu

US to grant USD 105 million for small businesses to develop clean Energy Technologies

The US Department of Energy announced on Monday that it will grant $105 million to small businesses throughout the United States so they can develop clean energy technologies.

Washington [US], October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Department of Energy announced on Monday that it will grant $105 million to small businesses throughout the United States so they can develop clean energy technologies. "The US Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $105 million in funding for small businesses to pursue the deployment of clean energy technologies, as part of the Biden-Harris administration's commitment to building a clean energy economy and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," the Energy Department said in a press release.

The $105 million will support projects ranging from energy technology and sustainable agriculture to atmospheric monitoring and carbon removal, the release said. Small businesses that previously received grants from the Department of Energy for research and development have reported more than $1.7 billion in sales, the release added.

The Department of Energy recently helped support the development of new technologies that can measure nanoscale chemical interactions, automate optical connectivity in advanced data centers, and measure atmospheric aerosols for climate research, according to the release.(ANI/Sputnik)

