Japan PM orders to ensure safety of navigation after N Korea's suspected ballistic missile launch

After North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed Japanese authorities to collect data regarding the incident and make preparations for emergency situations.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 19-10-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 09:36 IST
Japan PM orders to ensure safety of navigation after N Korea's suspected ballistic missile launch
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

After North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed Japanese authorities to collect data regarding the incident and make preparations for emergency situations. "Today, North Korea fired what is believed to be a ballistic missile. I have instructed the relevant ministries to act in three areas: ensure the collection and analysis of data and timely inform the population, guarantee the safety of navigation and air transport, and prepare for emergency situations," said Sputnik quoted Japanese Prime Minister Kishida as saying.

Earlier, the South Korean military said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the Sea of Japan, without further details, according to Sputnik. Yonhap News Agency reported that the move may dampen South Korea's push to resume the dialogue with the neighbouring country.

Notably, this comes after North Korea launched a hypersonic missile last month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

