Left Menu

Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more than 770,000 visits to date

Expo 2020 Dubai has welcomed 771,477 ticketed visits through its gates since its 1 October opening, up substantially from the 411,768 ticketed visits during the mega-event's first ten days.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 19-10-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 11:00 IST
Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more than 770,000 visits to date
Expo 2020 Dubai. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], October 19 (ANI/WAM): Expo 2020 Dubai has welcomed 771,477 ticketed visits through its gates since its 1 October opening, up substantially from the 411,768 ticketed visits during the mega-event's first ten days. Almost half of all visitors hold a Season Pass, with more than 100,000 people visiting the site twice and more than 35,000 coming three times during the first 15 days, highlighting the number of attractions on offer at the largest event ever held in the Arab world.

To date, visitors to the World Expo - the first ever held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) - came from 181 nationalities, only 11 fewer countries than the 192 participating in the event, each with their own pavilion. The figures include all ticket holders, but exclude representatives, delegations and guests of International participants, partners and other stakeholders, as well as Expo staff.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until 31 March 2022, with more than 200 pavilions and countless other attractions for visitors to explore, plus up to 60 events daily, as well as panel discussions, cultural performances and much more. Bringing Expo 2020 Dubai to a global digital audience, the number of virtual visitors has risen to 9.3 million since 1 October, up from 7.8 million last week. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021