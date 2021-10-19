Left Menu

Malaysia reports 5,434 new COVID-19 infections, 72 new deaths

Malaysia reported 5,434 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 2,396,121, according to the health ministry.

  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 5,434 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 2,396,121, according to the health ministry. Five of the new cases are imported, with 5,429 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed. Another 72 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 27,993.

Meanwhile, 8,435 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,278,955. Of the remaining 89,173 active cases, 679 are being held in intensive care and 347 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 207,541 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and some 77.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 70.2 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

