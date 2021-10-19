India, US Army contingents train for extreme cold weather conditions during Yudh Abhyas 21

Indian and US Army contingents carried out numerous training activities during the ongoing 'Yudh Abhyas Exercise' in Alaska, US wherein the Indian Army taught the US soldiers how to survive the avalanches and extremely cold weather conditions. As part of the ongoing Indo-US Defence Cooperation, the Joint Military Training Exercise "Ex Yudh Abhyas 2021" is being conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska. The 14-day exercise had commenced on October 15.

During the exercise, the American troops demonstrated the setting up of their Arctic tents (can hold upto 10 troops per tent) which was followed by a demonstration and later competition of setting up a tent in the fastest time possible by a mixed team of Indian and US troops, Indian Army said. The contingent of the Indian Army, comprising a team of instructors from the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), took a lecture-cum-demonstration of the various types of rock craft and snow craft equipment held with the trained mountaineers of the Army.

The Indian Army said that the instructors also taught the Americans how to survive avalanches and extremely cold weather conditions. The samples of respective Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) were also exchanged in between the armies. An informative lecture, on "Prevention and treatment of High altitude illnesses and cold injuries", by an officer from the Indian Army's Medical Corps was conducted for both contingents, according to the Indian Army.

The day ended with an informal sled race where teams of US and Indian soldiers faced off against each other in pulling sleds with loads. In the Command Post-exercise, members of the California National Guard, officers from the 4th Brigade Combat Team of the US Army's 25 Infantry Division and other officers took part alongside members of the Indian contingent in a number of scenario building exercises on the role and operations carried out by United Nation Forces in peacekeeping operations.

This comes amid the 17th Edition of India-US joint training exercise "Ex Yudh Abhyas 21" that commenced at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (US) on Friday. The 14 days exercise includes joint training for operations under the United Nations mandate, said the Indian Army. According to the defence ministry, 300 US Army soldiers belonging to First Squadron (Airborne) of the 40th Cavalry Regiment and 350 soldiers of 7 Madras Infantry Battalion Group of Indian Army are participating in the exercise. The 14 days training schedule includes activities on joint training in a Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate. (ANI)

