Chinese, Russian Naval vessels pass through Tsugaru Strait; Japan 'analysing intent'

The Ministry of Defence of Japan on Monday said that the Chinese and Russian Naval vessels passed through the Tsugaru Strait together for the first time, for "unknown" reasons and it is "analysing" the intent of the two countries. Tsugaru Strait is located between Japan's main island of Honshu and Hokkaido to the north and separates the Sea of Japan from the Pacific Ocean.

According to Kyodo News, the ministry informed that 10 vessels of the navies sailed to the Pacific Ocean crossing the Sea of Japan. The ministry further added that the Maritime Self-Defence Force of Japan found the destroyers and frigates at around 8 am in waters about 110 km Southwest of Okushiri Island in Hokkaido, reported Kyodo News.

The strait is "non-territorial" and the passage of foreign ships will not be unlawful. However, the ministry said that it is analysing the two countries' intent. There is a possibility that the vessels could be a part of the joint naval drill conducted between the two countries earlier this month in the Sea of Japan, according to the news agency. (ANI)

