Japan analyzing N Korea's launch, it may be Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile: Kishida

The Japanese government is still analyzing the type of missiles that North Korea launched earlier on Tuesday, and believes this could be Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles (SLBM), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 19-10-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 14:29 IST
Tokyo [Japan], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government is still analyzing the type of missiles that North Korea launched earlier on Tuesday, and believes this could be Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles (SLBM), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

"The National Security Council convened for a meeting. We are currently analyzing details, including the possibility that it could be an SLBM," Kishida told reporters.

If this is confirmed, this will be the first SLBM launch since October 2019. (ANI/Sputnik)

