Pakistan: Rapists threatening me, says Gojra gang-rape victim

The survivor of the motorway gangrape in Pakistan's Punjab province told police on Tuesday that she was getting threats from her rapists.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-10-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 15:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The survivor of the motorway gangrape in Pakistan's Punjab province told police on Tuesday that she was getting threats from her rapists. The Gojra motorway gang-rape survivor recorded her statement at the City police station. She said that the rapists are influential and threatening her with serious consequences, reported Geo News.

On October 11, the 18-year-old, who was lured on the pretext of a job offer, was gang-raped on the M-4 motorway near Gojra. The survivor said she feared her life is in danger and that if anything happens to her, the same culprits will be responsible.

She also said that she was not satisfied with the attitude of the local police and demanded justice be provided to her and her rapists are punished, reported Geo News. In a similar incident on September 9 last year, two men had raped a woman on the motorway in the Gujjarpura area of Lahore.

The men smashed the windscreen of a car parked on the motorway and pulled out the woman and her children, after which they cut the net around the road and took them all to nearby bushes and then raped the woman in front of her children, reported Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

