Indian fugitive arrested in Philippines

An Indian fugitive have been arrested in the Philippines' city of Paranaque, local media reported.

ANI | Paranaque City | Updated: 19-10-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 16:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

An Indian fugitive have been arrested in the Philippines' city of Paranaque, local media reported. The City police chief identified the fugitive as Suresh Basapa Puri with aliases Satish Shekhar Pai and Suresh Pujari, lodged at Chateau Elysee, Dona Soledad, Barangay Don Bosco, Manila Bulletin reported.

Suresh Pujari, is reportedly a gangster, who is wanted for several extortion cases in Maharashtra. The arrest took place in the Don Bosco administrative region on Thursday afternoon. Currently, he is in police custody.

A combined operation from city police intelligence, the fugitive search unit led to Puri's arrest at about 4 pm on Thursday. Col. Maximo Sebastian said the suspect is an undocumented alien who has been staying in the country since September 2021. According to Sebastian, he reportedly poses a threat to the country based on a letter forwarded to Philippine authorities by the US Department of Justice-Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

