Left Menu

Kremlin says Putin decided to join G20 Summit online due to coronavirus situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to take part in the G20 summit online instead of travelling to Rome because of the growing COVID-19 incidence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 18:11 IST
Kremlin says Putin decided to join G20 Summit online due to coronavirus situation
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to take part in the G20 summit online instead of travelling to Rome because of the growing COVID-19 incidence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Putin notified Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi about this decision.

"Of course it is," Peskov said, asked if the decision was made because of the situation with COVID-19. The Kremlin spokesman also noted that the presidential administration staffers have no plans to switch to working remotely. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021