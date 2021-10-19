Japan to improve missile defence capabilities with eye on China

Amid China's growing military assertiveness, Japan has indicated that the country will improve its missile defence capabilities, including the tracking and interception capabilities against possible threats from the air. China last week carried out its first-ever test of a "nuclear-capable hypersonic missile" taking by surprise US intelligence. Multiple reports stated that China carried out a test on a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August.

According to the reports, the missile flew through low-orbit space before cruising toward its target. It missed the target but the test is said to show "astounding progress" by China on hypersonic missile technology that "caught US intelligence by surprise". Speaking at a presser on Monday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu said he is aware of the report, and that China is apparently speeding up the development of nuclear-capable hypersonic weapons to obtain the capability to breach missile defence systems.

Hirokazu pointed out that Beijing has not been transparent about its consistently increasing defence spending to build up its military capabilities and warned that China's rapid expansion of military activities on the sea and in the air has become a major security concern for the regional and global community, NHK World reported. Stating that Japan will improve its tracking and interception capabilities, Matsuno added that the country will bolster its comprehensive air and missile defence capabilities that operate equipment through computer networks.

Later on Tuesday, China described reports of the first-ever test of a "nuclear-capable hypersonic missile" as a routine experiment to test the technology of spacecraft reusability. Responding to a question during a presser, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Bejing conducted "a routine spacecraft experiment to test the technology of spacecraft reusability."

While commenting on a Financial Times report, Zhao said China launched such a missile that circled the globe before speeding toward its target, Global Times reported. The report said the test demonstrated "an advanced space capability that caught US intelligence by surprise". "As we understand, this was a routine test of space vehicle to verify technology of spacecraft's reusability. It is of great significance to reducing the cost of using space vehicle and providing a convenient and cheap way for mankind's two-way transportation in the peaceful use of space. Several companies around the world have conducted similar tests," the Chinese spokesperson said. (ANI)

