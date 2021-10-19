Chaman border crossing between Afghanistan-Pakistan opens for an hour

The border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Chaman opened on Tuesday only for an hour after being closed for two weeks, reported local media. Nearly 800 Afghanistan people who were stranded in Pakistan, were allowed to return to their country, Samaa TV reported citing Pakistani officials.

Officials also said that similarly some Pakistanis also came back to the country who were stranded in Afghanistan. Afghanistan and Pakistan have two border crossings, -- Torkham and Chaman -- both have been closed on and off since the Taliban took control in August.

Islamabad -- which has closed the border several times in recent months -- blamed the Taliban for the recent closure of the Chaman crossing, however, the latter has not issued any official statement over the matter so far, according to Samaa TV. (ANI)

