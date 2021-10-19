Jaishankar calls on Speaker of Israel's Knesset, holds wide-ranging discussions

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday called on Mickey Levy, Speaker of Knesset of Israel and held wide-ranging discussions with him, along with Chairman of Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the visiting country. "Called on Speaker of Knesset of Israel, @MKMickeyLevy this morning. Had a wide-ranging discussion with him and the Chairman of Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee @Ram_Ben_Barak. Appreciated the broad support for the India relationship in the Knesset," Jaishankar tweeted.

This comes a day after the first four-nations virtual meeting was held between the Foreign Ministers of India, Israel, the US and the UAE. The four nations discussed possible joint infrastructure projects in the fields of transportation, technology, maritime security, and trade. Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to Israel, on Monday visited an Indian hospice renovated with the Indian government's support in Jerusalem. He also paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust at Yad Vashem in Israel.

During the visit, the minister unveiled a plaque in Israel commemorating the Bhoodan Grove planted by Sarvodaya workers in 1960. He emphasised that India-Israel relations have many facets and many contributors. Jaishankar -- who is on his first visit to Israel as External Affairs Minister -- arrived here on Sunday. (ANI)

