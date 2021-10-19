Left Menu

Jaishankar calls on Speaker of Israel's Knesset, holds wide-ranging discussions

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday called on Mickey Levy, Speaker of Knesset of Israel and held wide-ranging discussions with him, along with Chairman of Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the visiting country.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:01 IST
Jaishankar calls on Speaker of Israel's Knesset, holds wide-ranging discussions
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Speaker of Knesset of Israel Mickey Levy and had a wide-ranging discussion with him.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday called on Mickey Levy, Speaker of Knesset of Israel and held wide-ranging discussions with him, along with Chairman of Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the visiting country. "Called on Speaker of Knesset of Israel, @MKMickeyLevy this morning. Had a wide-ranging discussion with him and the Chairman of Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee @Ram_Ben_Barak. Appreciated the broad support for the India relationship in the Knesset," Jaishankar tweeted.

This comes a day after the first four-nations virtual meeting was held between the Foreign Ministers of India, Israel, the US and the UAE. The four nations discussed possible joint infrastructure projects in the fields of transportation, technology, maritime security, and trade. Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to Israel, on Monday visited an Indian hospice renovated with the Indian government's support in Jerusalem. He also paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust at Yad Vashem in Israel.

During the visit, the minister unveiled a plaque in Israel commemorating the Bhoodan Grove planted by Sarvodaya workers in 1960. He emphasised that India-Israel relations have many facets and many contributors. Jaishankar -- who is on his first visit to Israel as External Affairs Minister -- arrived here on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021