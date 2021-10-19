India, EU hold Strategic Partnership Review, exchange views on COVID-19, trade deal

The third India-EU Strategic Partnership Review took place in Brussels on October 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Tuesday. An MEA release stated that both sides exchanged views concerning the best ways to join forces in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on economies, societies as well as individuals.

"Following the India-EU Leaders' Meeting of 8th May 2021, which set a clear path for further deepening ties between India and the EU, the meeting allowed for a comprehensive review of the Strategic India-EU Partnership, guided by the India-EU Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025," MEA said. The discussions focused notably on cooperation in addressing the challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, and contributing to the success of the upcoming Climate COP26.

India and the EU also discussed the next steps to operationalise the decision of Indian and EU Leaders to resume negotiations for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement and launch negotiations on a stand-alone investment protection agreement and on a separate agreement on geographical indications. "They discussed the next steps on the implementation of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership which was agreed at the May 2021 Leaders' Meeting. India and the EU also discussed ways to further cooperate in the areas of research, technology and digital transformation, as well as continued implementation of the Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility," the release added.

Recalling the successful 9th India-EU Human Rights Dialogue in April 2021, India and the EU looked forward to the next edition of the Dialogue in 2022. The meeting was co-chaired by Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs and Helena Konig, Deputy Secretary-General for Economic and Global Issues, European External Action Service. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)