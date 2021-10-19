Left Menu

5 Hong Kong ex-students sentenced to nearly 5 years jail for 'rioting' in 2019

Five former students of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) have been sentenced to nearly five years in prison following their conviction in rioting in 2019, local media reported on Tuesday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Five former students of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) have been sentenced to nearly five years in prison following their conviction in rioting in 2019, local media reported on Tuesday. Four men received prison terms of four years and nine months, while one woman was sentenced to four years and 11 months in jail, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

While announcing the sentences, Deputy District Court Judge Kathie Cheung on Tuesday said she agreed with the prosecution that the CUHK clashes were akin to a "war zone." On Monday, a Hong Kong court handed 12-months of sentence to a university graduate who was present in Tsuen Wan police clashes during the 2019 protest movement.

Yau Wang-tat has been sentenced under the charges of 'illegal assembly', Radio Free Asia reported. After being sentenced, Yau called on people not to fear the "great wall" of the Chinese Communist Party's political control over the daily lives of Hongkongers.

Last year, Beijing imposed a national security law on June 30 as a response to these anti-government protests that roiled the city. The law criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the central government), terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison. (ANI)

