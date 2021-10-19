Taliban want to continue contacts with new US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The Taliban expressed hopes to continue cooperation with the new US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, and looks forward to the full implementation of the Doha agreement, reported Sputnik. Abdul Kahar Balkhi, the Taliban's spokesperson, said in a tweet: "We saw good progress in negotiations with two US administrations led by Mr Zalmay Khalilzad. We are optimistic about moving forward with the new representative Mr Thomas West and full implementation of the Doha Agreement will normalize relations between both governments."

Balkhi praised "great progress" in negotiations with the US achieved under Khalilzad. On Monday, US top envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad resigned from his position.

"As Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad steps down from his role, I extend my gratitude for his decades of service to the American people," US Secretary of the State Antony Blinken said in a statement. This came after Khalilzad wrote a resignation letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informing him about stepping down from the post, The New York Times reported.

Thomas West, who previously served as the Deputy Special Representative will be the Special Representative for Afghanistan after Khalilzad, Blinken informed. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)