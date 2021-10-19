Left Menu

Indian envoy holds discussion with visiting National Defence College delegation in France

India's Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf held a discussion with visiting National Defence College delegation on the Indo-Pacific region in the new global environment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:49 IST
India's Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf held a discussion with visiting National Defence College delegation (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India's Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf held a discussion with visiting National Defence College delegation on the Indo-Pacific region in the new global environment. Taking to Twitter, the Indian embassy in France said that ambassador Ashraf also hosted dinner for delegation and local dignitaries.

"Discussion with visiting National Defence College delegation by India's Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf on India-France & Indo-Pacific region in the new global environment; Ambassador Ashraf also hosted dinner for delegation & local dignitaries," Indian Embassy in France tweeted. Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the important role that the India-France partnership could play in promoting stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. During a telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Macron both the leaders also reviewed the increasing bilateral collaboration between the two countries.

The leaders also agreed to maintain close and regular consultations, in the spirit of the India-France Strategic Partnership, which both countries cherish deeply. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

