Taliban pledges to reward suicide bombers' families with land

Sirajudin Haqqani, the Taliban's newly-announced government's acting minister of interior affairs met the families of the suicide bombers who conducted attacks in the past two decades in Afghanistan targeting foreign and the government troops, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban's newly-announced government's acting minister of interior affairs met the families of the suicide bombers who conducted attacks in the past two decades in Afghanistan targeting foreign and the government troops, reported local media. The parents were asked to gather in Kabul's luxury hotel- Intercontinental- that was targeted by Taliban's suicide bombers several times.

Saeed Khostai, the spokesperson of the Taliban's new-announced interior ministry, said in a tweet that the parents were given 10,000 AFS ($110), clothes, and were pledged to be distributed a plot of land each, according to Khaama Press. Khostai also said that the suicide bombers were praised as real heroes.

Haqqani Network -- which is headed by Sirajuddin Haqqani -- had conducted massive numbers of suicide attacks in the past several years in Afghanistan. Kabul had witnessed the most number of suicide attacks in the country by the Taliban. Those attacks inflicted casualties to thousands of civilians alongside the foreign and Afghan men in service, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

