US condemns North Korean missile launch, underscores need for diplomacy: White House

The US condemns North Korea's latest test of a ballistic missile and believes the situation underscores the need for more diplomacy, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:43 IST
Washington [US], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The US condemns North Korea's latest test of a ballistic missile and believes the situation underscores the need for more diplomacy, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. "We condemn the DPRK's (North Korea) ballistic missile launch. These launches violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions and are a threat to the region. We call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue... These launches also underscore the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy. Our offer remains to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions," Psaki said during a press conference.

The United States is also consulting with allies in the region about the issue, Psaki said. Earlier on Tuesday, US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim met with Japanese and South Korean counterparts on how to engage North Korea moving forward, she added. (ANI/Sputnik)

