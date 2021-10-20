Left Menu

US Federal agents looking into suspicious package amid bomb threat at Labor department:

US federal agents are looking into a suspicious package possibly linked to an ongoing bomb threat at the Labor Department building in the nation's capital, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 07:21 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 07:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI/Sputnik): US federal agents are looking into a suspicious package possibly linked to an ongoing bomb threat at the Labor Department building in the nation's capital, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We are assisting FPS [Federal Protective Services] in reference to a suspicious package and we're looking into it," the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Capitol Police told staff that due to a bomb threat at the Labor Department roads would be closed at First Street and Constitution Avenue NW and First Street and Louisiana Avenue NW, according to an alert posted by Axios. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

