US committee approves report recommending contempt-of-Congress charges against Trump ally

The US committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack voted on Tuesday (local time) to approve a criminal contempt report on Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon, CNN reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2021 07:27 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 07:27 IST
Steve Bannon (file pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack voted on Tuesday (local time) to approve a criminal contempt report on Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon, CNN reported. The committee is selected by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

The report will now be referred to the House for a vote. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told CNN on Tuesday that he expects the full House to vote on criminal contempt charges for Bannon before the end of the week. The report will be referred to the Justice Department after the vote, CNN reported.

The contempt report frames the efforts that the committee made to get a witness to comply with the subpoena, and the failure by the witness to do so. On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states that Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident and the law enforcement authorities charged 500 people for participating in the event. (ANI)

